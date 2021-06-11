Dr. Babak Bamshad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bamshad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Bamshad, MD
Dr. Babak Bamshad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Leon Bender M.d. A.m.c.8635 W 3rd St Ste 765W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-7966
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
I just got home from my first with Dr. Bamshad. He is the best. He explains everything and is very thorough. He has a wonderful staff.
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
Dr. Bamshad has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bamshad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
