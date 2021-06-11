Overview

Dr. Babak Bamshad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Bamshad works at B. Robert Bamshad, MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.