Dr. Babak Alavynejad, MD
Overview
Dr. Babak Alavynejad, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in West Covina, CA.
Dr. Alavynejad works at
Locations
Ortho Engineering Inc741 S Orange Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 338-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alavynejad is the most knowledgeable and caring person I have ever met. You are blessed to have him as your doctor.
About Dr. Babak Alavynejad, MD
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1003984436
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alavynejad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alavynejad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alavynejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alavynejad works at
Dr. Alavynejad speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavynejad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavynejad.
