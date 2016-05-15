Dr. Babak Abrishami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrishami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Abrishami, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Babak Abrishami, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 902, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions
- 2 1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 305, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 481-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
My uncle is a patient of Dr, Abrishami and we have such faith and confidence in him as a doctor. He takes his time to answer any question we have and he is so personable and comforting. I am forever grateful for the excellent care he has given my uncle,
About Dr. Babak Abrishami, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
