Dr. Babak Abai, MD
Overview
Dr. Babak Abai, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Simply stated, Dr. Abai saved my life. On 11/16/19 Dr. Abai performed life saving surgery on my AAA which burst. I am living proof of his skill.
About Dr. Babak Abai, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1780883371
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
