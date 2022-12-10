Overview

Dr. Babacar Cisse, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Cisse works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.