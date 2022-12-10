Dr. Babacar Cisse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cisse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babacar Cisse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babacar Cisse, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Cisse works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cisse?
Dr.Cisse is so knowledgeable and put me at ease.
About Dr. Babacar Cisse, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Wolof
- 1619292489
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cisse has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cisse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cisse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cisse works at
Dr. Cisse speaks Arabic, French and Wolof.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Cisse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cisse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cisse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cisse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.