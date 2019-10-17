Dr. Baaz Mishiev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishiev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baaz Mishiev, MD
Overview
Dr. Baaz Mishiev, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - Cooper City11011 Sheridan St Ste 109, Hollywood, FL 33026 Directions (954) 961-8400
Gastro Health - Hollywood4700 Sheridan St Ste F, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My 22 year old daughter went to see him as a new patient and was highly impressed with his skill set, bedside manners and caring demeanor. Staff was pleasant and very helpful
About Dr. Baaz Mishiev, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1245472869
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
