Dr. B Todd Sitzman, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (69)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. B Todd Sitzman, MD is a Registered Nurse in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital and Merit Health Wesley.

Dr. Sitzman works at Advanced Pain Therapy in Hattiesburg, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Pain Therapy
    Advanced Pain Therapy
7125 U S Highway 98, Hattiesburg, MS 39602
(601) 674-9698
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Forrest General Hospital
  • Merit Health Wesley

Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
Back Pain

Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Cervical Facet Joint Injection
Cervical Medial Branch Block
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Discography
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epidural Injection
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Block
Facet Joint Injection
Facet Joint Pain
Fibromyalgia
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Injection
Knee Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacroiliac Joint Injection
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Trigger Point Injection
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 19, 2020
    Dr Sitzman has been helping me when all other doctors had given up on me. He is compassionate and truly cares about his patients. He is willing to go above and beyond the areas where other physicians refer you to someone else to keep from stepping out of their daily comfort zone. Highly recommend him to anyone that wants real help.
    Thomas Walker — Sep 19, 2020
    About Dr. B Todd Sitzman, MD

    Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    31 years of experience
    English
    1295845311
    Education & Certifications

    University of Virginia
    Hosp of U PA|Hospital Of University Pennsylvania
    Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Anesthesiology
