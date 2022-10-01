See All General Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Super Profile

Dr. B Pomerants, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (39)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. B Pomerants, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Pomerants works at Ohio Health Neuro Gynecology in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Methodist Hospital
    3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 946-5015
    Friday
    12:30pm - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Columbus Surgical Associates
    7450 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 766-5050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Mid Level Practitioners
    7500 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 544-8000
  4. 4
    Dublin Surgery Center
    5005 Parkcenter Ave, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 932-9548

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 01, 2022
    I worked with Dr. Pomerantz as he was beginning his surgical career. I have seen him as a patient and I have referred many many people to him. Most importantly, I had referred my sister to him and he ended up saving her life. We had no idea how bad she was but Dr. Pomerantz was a steady, calm, reassuring force during a frightening time. My co-worker's partner is being seen by him currently and as sick as he was I was thrilled to find out that BJ was his doctor. I do not see him much any more as our careers have gone separate ways over the decades but, if I need a general surgeon, he will be my go to guy.
    Shereda Buckingham, CMA — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. B Pomerants, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164475034
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

