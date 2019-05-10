Dr. B Pechan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pechan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. B Pechan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. B Pechan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clin Hosp
Coastal Urology PC1120 First Colonial Rd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-9009
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Pechan?
I was able to get an appointment right away and had no wait time to see Dr. Pechan. I had to have a Cystoscopy and was very apprehensive about the procedure. Dr. Pechan explained every step in detail and put me at ease. Before I knew it, the procedure was complete and I was very pleased with the way I was treated.
- Urology
- English
- 1336231455
- Cleveland Clin Hosp
- Urology
Dr. Pechan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pechan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pechan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pechan has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pechan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pechan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pechan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pechan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pechan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.