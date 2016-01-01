Dr. B Kevin Shamloo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamloo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. B Kevin Shamloo, MD
Dr. B Kevin Shamloo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / TEHERAN MEDICAL UNIT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital, North Vista Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Rebecca S. Sinai D.o. Chtd3022 S Durango Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 256-3637
Las Vegas Cancer Center2904 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 471-7779Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Synergy Cancer Center of Nevada3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 510, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 800-5055Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- MountainView Hospital
- North Vista Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1124287339
- ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / TEHERAN MEDICAL UNIT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Shamloo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamloo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamloo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamloo has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamloo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamloo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamloo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamloo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamloo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.