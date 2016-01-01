Overview

Dr. B Kevin Shamloo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / TEHERAN MEDICAL UNIT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital, North Vista Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Shamloo works at Nevada Hospitalist Group in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.