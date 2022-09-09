Dr. B Keegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. B Keegan, MD
Dr. B Keegan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0313
I was nervous reading all your comments. I have had bad luck with dismissive doctors that tell me "I'm too young to have neurological issues." Dr. Keegan though, and MAYO as a whole, fabulous! After almost eight years of being undiagnosed, he and his team figured it out in six days. So eternally grateful, to tears, because not only does this have a name but it's TREATABLE! I am so so grateful to him and the massive team that got me this answer. He was kind, gentle, explained thoroughly, and opened the floor to my husband and I floor questions. I'm sorry most of you had a different experience. Please trust in this doctor
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659345130
- UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
