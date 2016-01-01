Dr. B Justin Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. B Justin Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. B Justin Kim, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Vincent Healthcare.
Locations
Cape Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgical3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 358, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- St. Vincent Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. B Justin Kim, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Heart Lung And Blood Institute
- Rhode Island Hospital Brown University Program
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more.
