Overview

Dr. B Justin Kim, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Vincent Healthcare.



Dr. Kim works at Cape Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.