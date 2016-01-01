Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. B David Gorman, MD
Dr. B David Gorman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Ophthalmology1115 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Accepted Insurance:
- Anthem
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. B David Gorman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1750358123
Education & Certifications
- Queen Victoria Hosp
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorman accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.
