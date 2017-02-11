Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD
Overview
Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Pahlavi University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Nasrin Rahavi400 Newport Center Dr Ste 602A, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 759-9110
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Rahavi's for many years. I find him to be an excellent physician. He is dedicated to his patients and provides all around care. He does not just address his specialty he demonstrates concern for his patients. He will always take your calls and has the best interest for each patient. Dr. Rahavi is compassionate and thorough, he is empathetic and understanding, which is often rare to find today. Dr. Rahavi is a great choice!
About Dr. B Burt Rahavi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Wright State University
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Pahlavi University
Dr. Rahavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahavi has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahavi speaks Persian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahavi.
