Overview

Dr. Azzam Muftah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Muftah works at Florida Endoscopy and Surgery Center in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.