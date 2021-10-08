Dr. Kenawy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azza Kenawy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Azza Kenawy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Chester, PA.
Dr. Kenawy works at
Azza E Kenawy MD1511 Mcdaniel Dr, West Chester, PA 19380 (610) 430-0111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was reffered to Dr Kenawy from another specialist after I had been extremely ill for close to 11 years. In a short amount of time she has given me several diagnosis that explain why I have been suffering for so long. She truly works on your cases trying to figure out what’s happening. I have received emails late into the evening and text messages on the weekends as she is trying to figure everything out. I am truly impressed. My health insurance covers my payments with the exception of a small co-pay. I paid out of pocket the last 3 years for a concierge doctor and never received this kind of attention. I am grateful and have hope again.
About Dr. Azza Kenawy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1699877399
Dr. Kenawy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenawy works at
Dr. Kenawy speaks Arabic.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenawy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenawy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenawy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenawy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.