Dr. Azza Abdalla, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Call for new patient details
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Azza Abdalla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Dr. Abdalla works at About Women Ob/Gyn in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA and Lorton, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    About Women Ob Gyn
    2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 440, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 878-0740
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    About Women PC Obgyn
    95 Dunn Dr Ste 205, Stafford, VA 22556 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 878-0740
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    About Women Ob Gyn PC
    8998 Lorton Station Blvd Ste A, Lorton, VA 22079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 878-0740

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herpes Simplex Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Urine Pregnancy Test
Herpes Simplex Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Urine Pregnancy Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Azza Abdalla, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659725539
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Abdalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abdalla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdalla.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

