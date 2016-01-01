Dr. Abdalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azza Abdalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Azza Abdalla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Abdalla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
About Women Ob Gyn2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 440, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 878-0740Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pmSaturday7:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
About Women PC Obgyn95 Dunn Dr Ste 205, Stafford, VA 22556 Directions (703) 878-0740Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
-
3
About Women Ob Gyn PC8998 Lorton Station Blvd Ste A, Lorton, VA 22079 Directions (703) 878-0740
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdalla?
About Dr. Azza Abdalla, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1659725539
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdalla works at
Dr. Abdalla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.