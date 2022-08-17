See All Plastic Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Azul Jaffer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Azul Jaffer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6914 Brisbane Ct Ste 300, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 980-8111
  2. 2
    Parvathi Devi Pllc
    3531 Town Center Blvd S Ste 102, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 980-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oakbend Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Bedsores
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Wasn't sure about doing a tummy tuck, but after my first visit I knew this was the place for me. Dr Jaffer is awesome and so is his staff. From beginning to end they walked me through every step. It has now been 5 months and I look and feel fantastic. If you are considering any type of plastic surgery, you must make an appointment here, Make up your own mind, but if you are like I am, researching everything you will NOT be disappointed. Thank you Dr. Jaffer and everyone in your office!!! BTW I am 60 years old so don't let age stop you!!!
    — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Azul Jaffer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134175276
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azul Jaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaffer has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

