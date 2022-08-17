Dr. Azul Jaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azul Jaffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Azul Jaffer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6914 Brisbane Ct Ste 300, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 980-8111
Parvathi Devi Pllc3531 Town Center Blvd S Ste 102, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 980-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wasn't sure about doing a tummy tuck, but after my first visit I knew this was the place for me. Dr Jaffer is awesome and so is his staff. From beginning to end they walked me through every step. It has now been 5 months and I look and feel fantastic. If you are considering any type of plastic surgery, you must make an appointment here, Make up your own mind, but if you are like I am, researching everything you will NOT be disappointed. Thank you Dr. Jaffer and everyone in your office!!! BTW I am 60 years old so don't let age stop you!!!
About Dr. Azul Jaffer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1134175276
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffer has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffer.
