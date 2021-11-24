See All Oncologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Azriel Hirschfeld, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Azriel Hirschfeld, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Hirschfeld works at The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maimonides Medical Center
    6300 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 765-2600
  2. 2
    Hirschfeld Oncology
    2330 Eastchester Rd Ofc 3, Bronx, NY 10469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 732-4050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Breast Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 24, 2021
    Dr. Hirschfeld is THE DOCTOR in all aspects. he is very kind, supportive, caring and with great ideas how to prolong life in a comfortable manor. in one word, if you go one time to Dr. Hirschfeld, you will never go to someone else!
    — Nov 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Azriel Hirschfeld, MD
    About Dr. Azriel Hirschfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043240336
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U MD Greenebaum Canc Ctr
    Residency
    • Temple & Fox Chase
    Internship
    • Temple Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azriel Hirschfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirschfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hirschfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hirschfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirschfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirschfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirschfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirschfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

