Overview

Dr. Azriel Hirschfeld, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Hirschfeld works at The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.