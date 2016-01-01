Overview

Dr. Azriel Avezbadalov, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wabash, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Marion General Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.