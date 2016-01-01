Dr. Azriel Avezbadalov, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avezbadalov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azriel Avezbadalov, DO
Dr. Azriel Avezbadalov, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wabash, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Marion General Hospital.
- 1 1700 Alber St Ste 104, Wabash, IN 46992 Directions (260) 432-2297
Arnot Health600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-4100
Cardiovascular Consultants of Marion PC1123 N Western Ave, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 651-9347
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana-gero Psych Unit7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1376833129
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
