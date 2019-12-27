See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Azreena Thomas, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (15)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Azreena Thomas, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Thomas works at Martha Leatherman MD in San Antonio, TX.

Locations

  1. 1
    Azreena B. Thomas MD PA
    7711 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 914, San Antonio, TX 78229

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 27, 2019
    Only giving her 5 stars as she obviously hired a reputation specialist to get rid of her MULTIPLE low comments, and I hope you read this. Dr. T is charming, committed to stopping your seizures, but cares little about your quality of life. She sent me to an EEG lab for weekend testing, & her office manager told us our insurance would pay. We were quite scared at the time and trusted Dr. T, so did everything that she said. Turned out that she owned that EEG lab without disclosing that to us, our insurance only paid a slight amount of it, and we were left with a $6,000 bill. The EEG results were not usable. When we tried to reason about our bill with her, she scolded us, told us that it was our fault for not having better insurance, and abandoned me as a patient. I went to another neurologist who didn't care about that EEG, put me on an affordable med, and I've been seizure free for the 10 years since. You are looking for help with epilepsy from someone who cares. That is not Dr. T.
    About Dr. Azreena Thomas, MD

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1922078864
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
