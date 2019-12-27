Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azreena Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Azreena Thomas, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Azreena B. Thomas MD PA7711 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 914, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 593-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Only giving her 5 stars as she obviously hired a reputation specialist to get rid of her MULTIPLE low comments, and I hope you read this. Dr. T is charming, committed to stopping your seizures, but cares little about your quality of life. She sent me to an EEG lab for weekend testing, & her office manager told us our insurance would pay. We were quite scared at the time and trusted Dr. T, so did everything that she said. Turned out that she owned that EEG lab without disclosing that to us, our insurance only paid a slight amount of it, and we were left with a $6,000 bill. The EEG results were not usable. When we tried to reason about our bill with her, she scolded us, told us that it was our fault for not having better insurance, and abandoned me as a patient. I went to another neurologist who didn't care about that EEG, put me on an affordable med, and I've been seizure free for the 10 years since. You are looking for help with epilepsy from someone who cares. That is not Dr. T.
About Dr. Azreena Thomas, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1922078864
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
