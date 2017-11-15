Dr. Azra Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azra Raza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Azra Raza, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Raza works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raza?
Meeting and being treated by Dr. Raza has been life-changing. She is brilliant, warm, and caring!
About Dr. Azra Raza, MD
- Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104809656
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Memorial Hospital
- Georgetown University V a Med Ctr
- Dow Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raza accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raza works at
Dr. Raza speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.