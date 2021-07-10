Dr. Azmy Allam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azmy Allam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Azmy Allam, MD is a Pulmonologist in Owosso, MI.
Dr. Allam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Owosso Medical Group PC200 Health Park Dr, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 723-8666
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allam?
Dr. Allam is wonderful and caring. He offers same-day appointments for all of his patients. I tried to get my father in with another local Pulmonologist and was told the wait was 3 weeks. Dr. Allam and his staff had him in the next day.
About Dr. Azmy Allam, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1285603027
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allam accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allam works at
Dr. Allam has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Allam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.