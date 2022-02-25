Dr. Nasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azmi Nasser, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Azmi Nasser, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Dr. Nasser works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Pain Treatment Centers PC1301 E McDowell Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 265-8800
-
2
Modern Ambulatory Surgery Center4860 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (602) 281-8030
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Delta Health System
- Humana
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had tennis elbow. After seeing a 3 other doctors in a year, I was referred to Dr Nasser. My very 1st visit he listened and said he would fix my arm. He did an ultrasound right then to see the extent of the damage. To me that was extraordinary. Previous doctors took months just to schedule something like that. He saw the problem and took action. I didn't believe it was possible to have such a fast acting, attentive physician. He listens and he cares about his patients. Plus he's funny and kind. He is a no-excuse kind of Dr. He finds a problem and does his best to fix it asap. He did my elbow surgery and I can use my arm. I also had to see him for spinal injections and a radio frequency Ablation from a car accident. Both procedures were fast and almost painless. Im forever grateful for Dr Nasser and his team. By helping me he helped my kids and family. We can all get back to normal. He exceeded my expectations and went above and beyond. Thank you!
About Dr. Azmi Nasser, DO
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1669636478
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Downey Regional Medical Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- University of California, San Diego
Dr. Nasser works at
