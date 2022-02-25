See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Azmi Nasser, DO

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (44)
Overview

Dr. Azmi Nasser, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.

Dr. Nasser works at Arizona Pain Treatment Centers in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona Pain Treatment Centers PC
    1301 E McDowell Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 265-8800
    Modern Ambulatory Surgery Center
    4860 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 281-8030

Hospital Affiliations
  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Gateway Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Disorders
Bursitis
Cerebral Palsy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Hand Conditions
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Neck Pain
Nerve Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phantom Limb Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Injections
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Upper Back Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Delta Health System
    • Humana
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 25, 2022
    I had tennis elbow. After seeing a 3 other doctors in a year, I was referred to Dr Nasser. My very 1st visit he listened and said he would fix my arm. He did an ultrasound right then to see the extent of the damage. To me that was extraordinary. Previous doctors took months just to schedule something like that. He saw the problem and took action. I didn't believe it was possible to have such a fast acting, attentive physician. He listens and he cares about his patients. Plus he's funny and kind. He is a no-excuse kind of Dr. He finds a problem and does his best to fix it asap. He did my elbow surgery and I can use my arm. I also had to see him for spinal injections and a radio frequency Ablation from a car accident. Both procedures were fast and almost painless. Im forever grateful for Dr Nasser and his team. By helping me he helped my kids and family. We can all get back to normal. He exceeded my expectations and went above and beyond. Thank you!
    Feb 25, 2022
    About Dr. Azmi Nasser, DO

    Interventional Pain Medicine
    English, Spanish
    1669636478
    Education & Certifications

    Loyola University Medical Center
    Downey Regional Medical Center
    Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
    University of California, San Diego
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

