Dr. Azmi Kabbani, MD
Overview
Dr. Azmi Kabbani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Locations
Macon Medical Group640 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 200, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 745-5455
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The BEST doctor we have ever met in our lives. He is extremely knowledgeable about the human body in general.....but is very intelligent when it comes to his field. He's an amazing doctor. Sure wish all doctors were like him. He not only cares for the physical well-being but his care for the person, themselves, is wonderful. We absolutely LOVE him!!
About Dr. Azmi Kabbani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1376541078
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kabbani speaks Arabic.
