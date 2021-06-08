Overview

Dr. Azmi Draw, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Salem, Baptist Health Floyd and Harrison County Hospital.



Dr. Draw works at BHMG-Hospitalists Floyd in New Albany, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.