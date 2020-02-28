Dr. Azmi Atiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azmi Atiya, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO|University of Texas Health Science Center
Soltero & Yasuda Associates18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 201, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 350-7550Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was diagnosed with a defective aortic valve ten years ago. It was only a matter of time before I needed it replaced. This gave me the time I needed to find the right surgeon. Before I even met with Dr. Atiya, I had spoken with many different health care professionals from RN's that took care of the patients post surgery to surgery nurses that work with the surgeons. Having a RN wife really helped with this search. Soon the data stacked up enough to meet with Dr. Atiya. I found him humble yet confident. He took his time and answered all my questions. I had follow up questions after the interview and he was quick to respond. A few months later I was having my surgery. I went in on a Friday morning and left the hospital for home the following Monday morning. Oh and by the way, it was open heart surgery. I had heard 5 days in the hospital if I was lucky. Well, I guess I was really lucky only being in 3 days. I believe you make your own luck and having Dr. Atiya on my team was the key.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1639109648
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO|University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of California Los Angeles, Medical Center
- UCLA|University of California Los Angeles, Medical Center
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Atiya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atiya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atiya has seen patients for Thoracentesis and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Atiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atiya.
