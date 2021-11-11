Dr. Aziza Wahby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aziza Wahby, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aziza Wahby, DO is a Dermatologist in Chagrin Falls, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Dr. Wahby works at
Locations
-
1
Chagrin Valley Dermatology7185 Chagrin Rd # B, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023 Directions (440) 999-3035Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 4350 Crocker Rd Ste 300, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 588-8005
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wahby?
Dr. Wahby is an excellent physician. She is very personable, friendly, informative, and competent. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Aziza Wahby, DO
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1033474598
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Largo Medical Center
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cleveland Institute Of Music
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahby works at
Dr. Wahby has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Plantar Wart, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.