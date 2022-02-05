See All Neurologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Aziz Shaibani, MD

Neurology
4 (85)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Aziz Shaibani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Shaibani works at Houston Neurocare PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Ataxia and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Neurocare PA
    6624 Fannin St Ste 1670, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-0033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Syncope
Ataxia
Myasthenia Gravis
Treatment frequency



Syncope Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 05, 2022
    I was impressed with Dr Shaibani ‘s Friendly demeanor at my first appointment. He explained exactly How he plans to diagnose my disease. He made sure to get to know me and I am looking forward to my next appointment.
    — Feb 05, 2022
    About Dr. Aziz Shaibani, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1164423588
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aziz Shaibani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaibani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaibani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaibani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaibani works at Houston Neurocare PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shaibani’s profile.

    Dr. Shaibani has seen patients for Syncope, Ataxia and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaibani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaibani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaibani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaibani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaibani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

