Dr. Aziz Shaibani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Houston Neurocare PA6624 Fannin St Ste 1670, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-0033
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
I was impressed with Dr Shaibani ‘s Friendly demeanor at my first appointment. He explained exactly How he plans to diagnose my disease. He made sure to get to know me and I am looking forward to my next appointment.
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1164423588
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
