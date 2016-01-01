Dr. Aziz Nazha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aziz Nazha, MD
Dr. Aziz Nazha, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TISHREEN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Medical Oncology2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 303, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Hematology & Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center - City Campus
- TISHREEN UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Nazha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazha has seen patients for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
