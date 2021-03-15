Dr. Aziz Merchant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aziz Merchant, MD
Overview
Dr. Aziz Merchant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Merchant works at
Locations
-
1
Aziz Merchant, MD102 James St Ste 302, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (973) 437-3858
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Devon Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- QualCare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merchant?
He did my ventral hernia repair and the experience was amazing. Very knowledgeable , soft spoken and reassuring doctor.
About Dr. Aziz Merchant, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
- 1053595637
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Advanced Endosurgery
- Georgetown University Hospital Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merchant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merchant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Merchant using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merchant works at
Dr. Merchant speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merchant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merchant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.