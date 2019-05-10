Dr. Aziz Maksoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maksoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aziz Maksoud, MD
Overview
Dr. Aziz Maksoud, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from American University - Beirut|American University of Beirut-Medical Center and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Sumner Community Hospital and Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital.

Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Consultants of Kansas9350 E 35th St N Ste 101, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 494-6012
-
2
Cardiovascular Consultants of Kansas720 W Central Ave Ste 102, El Dorado, KS 67042 Directions (316) 494-6007
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Sumner Community Hospital
- Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After an angioplasty in 1998 that was a bad experience with another doctor, I had Dr Maksoud do an angiogram with two stents and he was one of two doctors in Wichita that went in through a wrist artery instead of a groin artery. He is knowledgeable and trustworthy. Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Aziz Maksoud, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1003961764
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut-Hartford Hospital|University of Kansas Medical School
- University of Kansas Medical School
- American University - Beirut|American University of Beirut-Medical Center
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maksoud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maksoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maksoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maksoud has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maksoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Maksoud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maksoud.
