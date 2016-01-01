Overview

Dr. Aziz Khan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Colorectal Cancer and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.