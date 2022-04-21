Dr. Aziz Chami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aziz Chami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aziz Chami, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Locations
Elizabethtown - Nephrology Associates of Kentuckia914 N Dixie Ave Ste 303, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 900-0871
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Flaget Memorial Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chami goes above and beyond. He cares deeply about his patients and makes himself available whenever we have a concern. He’s the best!
About Dr. Aziz Chami, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1578672507
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Alassad U Hosp
- University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine
- Nephrology
