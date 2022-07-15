See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Meriden, CT
Dr. Aziz Benbrahim, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aziz Benbrahim, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universite Hassan Ii Ain Chock--Casablanca, Faculty Of Medicine &amp; Pharmacy Of Casablanca and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Benbrahim works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    455 Lewis Ave Ste 208, Meriden, CT 06451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 238-2691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2022
    Dr. Benbrahim is a very nice person as well as an excellent surgeon. He listens to his patients and does all that he can to help with any problems you may have. He's thorough with examinations and makes sure that his patients have the best possible outcome. I highly recommend this doctor to anyone.
    A. Howard — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Aziz Benbrahim, MD

    Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1205844677
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Hospital Of St Raphael
    Internship
    Hospital Of St. Raphael
    Medical Education
    Universite Hassan Ii Ain Chock--Casablanca, Faculty Of Medicine &amp; Pharmacy Of Casablanca
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aziz Benbrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benbrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benbrahim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benbrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benbrahim works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT. View the full address on Dr. Benbrahim’s profile.

    Dr. Benbrahim has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benbrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Benbrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benbrahim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benbrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benbrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

