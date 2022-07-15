Dr. Aziz Benbrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benbrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aziz Benbrahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aziz Benbrahim, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universite Hassan Ii Ain Chock--Casablanca, Faculty Of Medicine & Pharmacy Of Casablanca and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Lewis Ave Ste 208, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 238-2691
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benbrahim is a very nice person as well as an excellent surgeon. He listens to his patients and does all that he can to help with any problems you may have. He’s thorough with examinations and makes sure that his patients have the best possible outcome. I highly recommend this doctor to anyone.
About Dr. Aziz Benbrahim, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1205844677
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of St Raphael
- Hospital Of St. Raphael
- Universite Hassan Ii Ain Chock--Casablanca, Faculty Of Medicine &amp; Pharmacy Of Casablanca
- General Surgery
