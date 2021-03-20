See All Neurologists in San Marcos, CA
Overview

Dr. Aziz Ander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.

Dr. Ander works at Neurology First in San Marcos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology First
    838 Nordahl Rd Ste 310, San Marcos, CA 92069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (442) 999-5977

Hospital Affiliations
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 20, 2021
    I was blessed to have Dr Ander during my brief 2 year stay in California. He is the most kind and caring doctor I've ever been to. He comes in the room and sits down and listens asks chats with you like you're the only patient in the office. Never rushes! I wish all my doctors were like him. I miss being able to see him now. The office staff was always very friendly as well!
    Pamela — Mar 20, 2021
    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Aziz Ander, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Pashto, Persian and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1316131832
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry
    Internship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, San Diego
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aziz Ander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ander has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ander speaks Pashto, Persian and Persian.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

