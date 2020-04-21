Dr. Aziz Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aziz Ahmad, MD
Dr. Aziz Ahmad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lynn Haven, FL. They graduated from Khyber Medical College Peshawar Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Lynn Haven Surgical Center1301 Ohio Ave, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 Directions (850) 265-6604Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr sb is actually from Pakistan and fortunately he's my neighbor. And i feel proud of him always. When he came here he attended patients day night. He is very very very nice person. God bless him
- General Surgery
- English, Persian and Urdu
- 1942239405
- Univeristy Of Buffalo New York
- Univeristy Of Buffalo New York
- Memorial Medical Center Niagara Falls Ny
- Khyber Medical College Peshawar Pakistan
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Persian and Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
