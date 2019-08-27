See All Dermatologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dermatology
Dr. Azita Simoni, MD is a Dermatologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Simoni works at thousand oaks dermatology and laser center in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Thousand Oaks Dermatology and Laser Center
    415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 557-1740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Actinic Keratosis

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 27, 2019
    I saw Dr. Simoni for the first time at her new location. I did laser today with her. She was so sweet gentle and listened to my concerns. She made me feel so comfortable since this was my first treatment. Went over what to expect before and after. She also went over skin care and what will be the best for me. She was really wonderful felt very comfortable with her. Great bedside manner is important to me and she has it. Very happy I booked my appointment with her.
    About Dr. Azita Simoni, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Persian
    • 1366418931
    Education & Certifications

    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azita Simoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simoni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simoni works at thousand oaks dermatology and laser center in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Simoni’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Simoni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simoni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

