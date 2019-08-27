Dr. Azita Simoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azita Simoni, MD
Overview
Dr. Azita Simoni, MD is a Dermatologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Thousand Oaks Dermatology and Laser Center415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 557-1740
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Simoni for the first time at her new location. I did laser today with her. She was so sweet gentle and listened to my concerns. She made me feel so comfortable since this was my first treatment. Went over what to expect before and after. She also went over skin care and what will be the best for me. She was really wonderful felt very comfortable with her. Great bedside manner is important to me and she has it. Very happy I booked my appointment with her.
About Dr. Azita Simoni, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simoni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simoni speaks Persian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Simoni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simoni.
