Overview

Dr. Azita Safai, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Astoria, OR. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus|Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus.



Dr. Safai works at Wahkiakum Health & Human Services in Astoria, OR with other offices in Baker City, OR and Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.