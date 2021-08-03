Overview

Dr. Azita Moalemi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Moalemi works at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA and Springfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Chest Pain and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.