Dr. Azita Moalemi, MD

Cardiology
5 (102)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Azita Moalemi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Moalemi works at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA and Springfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Chest Pain and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Heart and Vascular Center, PC
    3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 866-3131
  2. 2
    Virginia Heart & Vascular Center, PC
    4320 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 866-3131
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Virginia Heart & Vascular Center
    6136 Brandon Ave, Springfield, VA 22150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 866-3131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Azita Moalemi, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1225077613
    Education & Certifications

    • George Washington University Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    • University Of Maryland
