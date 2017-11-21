Overview

Dr. Azita Hassas, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Hassas works at Families Together Of Orange County Inc in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.