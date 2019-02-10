Overview

Dr. Azita Far, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERUGIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Far works at Cedars-Sinai Pain Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.