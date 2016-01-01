Overview

Dr. Azita Chehresa, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Chehresa works at John Muir Health in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Chronic Pain and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.