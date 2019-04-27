Dr. Azin Shahryarinejad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahryarinejad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azin Shahryarinejad, MD
Overview
Dr. Azin Shahryarinejad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Shahryarinejad works at
Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners601 Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 316-0811
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shahryarinejad?
Thee most thorough knowledgeable informative check I ever experienced in my life. I’m 74 having yearly check and referred by my Obgyn because of uncontrolled urination. She’s booked solid most of the time so do schedule ASAP checking for cancellations while waiting. So appreciative of her expertise! I feel at ease knowing I’m in good care!!
About Dr. Azin Shahryarinejad, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1114187556
Education & Certifications
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahryarinejad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahryarinejad accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahryarinejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahryarinejad works at
Dr. Shahryarinejad speaks Persian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahryarinejad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahryarinejad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahryarinejad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahryarinejad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.