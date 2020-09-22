Dr. Etemadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azim Etemadi, MD
Dr. Azim Etemadi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Manhattan Internal Medicine Pllc108 E 96TH ST, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 348-4849
Dr etemandi is an excellent doctor and his staff is very nice. Prior post slam his staff but its the opposite they are very nice. especially his wife who works very hard.
Dr. Etemadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Etemadi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etemadi.
