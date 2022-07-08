Dr. Azhar Salahuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salahuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azhar Salahuddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Azhar Salahuddin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Salahuddin works at
Locations
-
1
University Gastroenterology7015 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 492-3547
-
2
InSight Vision Center509 S I St Ste C, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (559) 674-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salahuddin?
He is in timely manner and very good about taking care of patients. He is best. Me and my Mom goes there. He is perfect Eye Doctor.
About Dr. Azhar Salahuddin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1801897194
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital Detroit, Mi
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salahuddin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salahuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salahuddin works at
Dr. Salahuddin has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Pterygium and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salahuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salahuddin speaks Hindi and Urdu.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Salahuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salahuddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salahuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salahuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.