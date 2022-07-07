Overview

Dr. Azhar Nisar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Nisar works at Nisar Medical Center Inc in Dalton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.