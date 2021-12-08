Dr. Azhar Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azhar Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Azhar Khan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Svcs At Queens Hosp
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Nancy Satzler MD PC3366 NW Expressway Ste 660, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-3347
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Khan for a few years… his office called today and cancelled my appointment… they told me he is retiring… end of discussion
About Dr. Azhar Khan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Urdu
- 1821054453
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Svcs At Queens Hosp
- Med Ctr Of Central Mass
- The Brookdale Hosp
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.