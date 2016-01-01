Overview

Dr. Azhar Chaudhry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chaudhry works at Orlando Internal Medicine Center, P.A. in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.