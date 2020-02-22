Dr. Azhar Aslam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aslam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azhar Aslam, MD
Dr. Azhar Aslam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 400, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Dr Aslam is very courteous and easy to talk with he takes time to answer any concerns or questions I highly recommend him.
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital
- St Vincent Hospital
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Aslam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aslam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aslam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aslam has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aslam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aslam speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslam.
